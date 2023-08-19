All-Electric Pininfarina B95 Hypercar Debuts in US; Check Price, Features, Range and More

Automobili Pininfarina has unveiled the brand-new B95 hypercar, claiming it is the world’s first pure-electric open-top roadster. The high-performance sports car was revealed alongside the Battista Edizione Nino Farina and the PURA Vision SUV trim at the Monterey Car Week in the US.

According to Paolo Dellacha, Automobili Pininfarina CEO, “B95 is the first of a new kind; an object of desire that introduces the thrill of exceptional, electrified performance in stunning open-top form.”

All-Electric Pininfarina B95 Hypercar Price

Priced at 4.4 million Euros (roughly Rs 39.86 crore), there will be just 10 units of the electric hypercar produced. The production will start in 2025, celebrating 95 years of Pininfarina. The name B95 was given to the car keeping in mind the company’s 95th anniversary. The ‘B’ in the car’s name stands for Barchetta, a roadster by Fiat, manufactured from 1995 to 2005, on which the design of B95 is based.

All-Electric Pininfarina B95 Hypercar Features

It is designed with no rooftops and windscreen but offers electronically adjustable aero screens which are said to be a first-of-its-kind feature. The car has a unique design and does not embody Battista completely. It features vertical slats at the centre and slim headlights. The hypercar has a surrounding loop design which comprises the cabin, the domes and the aero screens.

The car on display at Monetery is finished in metallic Bronzo Superga with contrasting elements in Giallo Arneis gloss (yellow)

On the inside, the cabin of Pininfarina B95 gets tan upholstery finished in leather with brushed black aluminium anodised finish around the cabin. The interior can be customised as per the buyer’s taste. Apart from the upholstery, they can choose to customise laser-engraved aluminium skid plates on the car.

All-Electric Pininfarina B95 Hypercar Battery

The Pininfarina B95 draws power from a 120kWh battery pack, producing 1,877 bhp and 2,340 Nm from its quad-motor setup. The car can be charged with DC fast charging abilities of up to 270kW that can juice up the battery from 20 to 80 percent in less than 25 mins. The company claims that the hypercar can do 0 to 96 kmph in less than 2 seconds, going further up to 300 kmph.