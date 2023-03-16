All-Electric Porsche Cayenne Unveil Confirmed for 2026, Here's All You Need to Know

Porsche recently held its annual press conference in Wolfsburg, Germany. One of the biggest announcements that the automaker made here was about the all-electric Cayenne SUV. This electric vehicle (EV), the company said, will arrive in 2026. This means it will be the third new model to hit the production line after the Macan EV launching in 2024 and the all-electric 718, expected to hit the markets by 2025. The all-electric Porsche Cayenne will share the upcoming Macan EV’s Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture.

Also Read: New Porsche 911 GT3 RS Launched in India at Rs 3.25 Crore, Gets F1-Style DRS System

Apart from this, not a lot is known about the technical specifications of the all-electric Cayenne. Autocar expects the luxury vehicle to carry a larger unit than the Macan EV’s 100kWh battery pack. The SUV will have a short reign atop Porsche’s flagship SUV, which will end once Porsche K1 is launched. The company said that the new vehicle “is designed to offer strong performance and automated driving functions with the typical Porsche fly line, along with a completely new experience inside the vehicle."

The all-electric Porsche Cayenne will be sold alongside the current Cayenne internal combustion engine (ICE) models. By the time the Cayenne EV is introduced, the ICE range will also get some significant updates. Porsche is promising a substantial update featuring three further developed plug-in hybrids. They will flaunt greater ranges, better performance both on and off-road, and more comfortable long-distance rides.

Porsche’s extensive focus on the expansion of the SUV line-up is supported by strong profit numbers. Just last year, the Macan sold 86,724 units, which despite its popularity, it could not beat the Cayenne as this SUV recorded sales of 95,604 units. The Italian carmaker sold a total of 3,09,884 units last year. Macan and Cayenne together reeled in over 50 percent of the company’s total sales. “We are observing growing profit pools in this segment, in particular in China and the US," said the Chairman of the Executive Board, Oliver Blume.

Its position as a favourite is likely to carry on to the all-electric Cayenne as well. It will have a critical role to play in bringing the company closer to its target of achieving 80 percent sales from the electric vehicles segment by the end of this decade.

Read all the Latest Auto News here