All-Electric Suzuki Burgman Unveiled, Check Launch Date, Price, Range and More

As India witnesses a sudden jump in fuel prices, many top two-wheeler manufacturers turning its vehicle to electric. Following the trend, the Suzuki Motor Corporation also jumped into the segment and is all set to launch an electric scooter for Indian customers. Ahead of the official launch, which is due on July 2023, the company officially unveiled the vehicle

As per the official details shared by the firm, the upcoming vehicle is based on Burgman Street and will be known as e-Burgman. While sharing the photos on the internet, the company revealed that the two-wheeler will measure 1,825 mm in length, 765 mm in width, and 1,140 mm in height, and will weigh 147 kg.

A Class-2 light electric scooter the e-Burgman will feature an AC synchronous electric motor, which will churn out the maximum power of 5.36 BHP and 18 Nm of peak torque. When driven at 60 km/h, the lithium-ion battery pack allows the e-scooter to provide 44 kilometers range on a single charge.

Once it will hit the road, Suzuki’s e-Burgman will give tough competition to the TVS’ iQube and Bajaj Chetak. Amid this, Honda also has two new electric lineups to launch for Indian customers. The report says that the first EV model features a non-detachable battery, and will be known as Activa Electric, while the second variant will feature a detachable battery setup.

As far as the launch is concerned, it has been reported that Honda will introduce the e-scooters somewhere around the start of the next year.

