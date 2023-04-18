All-Electric Volkswagen ID7 Makes World Premiere, Gets Range of 700 Km

Volkswagen has unveiled its new all-electric SUV, the ID.7, which is the first global electric model for the upper mid-size class. Boasting a range of up to 700 kilometres (WLTP), the car features a superior powertrain, spacious interior, and premium technologies, making it a comfortable option for long-distance travel. The ID.7 is set to debut in Europe and China this year, with North America following suit in 2024. The car is almost five metres long and has an enhanced customer-focused operating concept and a high-quality appearance.

The CEO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Thomas Schäfer, said, “With the ID.7, we are taking the next step in our electric offensive. The limousine offers a high level of comfort and long ranges. Already by 2026, we will offer the widest electric range of all manufacturers in Europe – from the entry-level model for less than 25,000 euros up to the ID.7 as the new top model within the ID. family. Our goal is to achieve an electric car share of 80 per cent in Europe by 2030. As from 2033, Volkswagen will produce only electric vehicles in Europe."

The ID.7 sets new efficiency standards on the basis of the modular electric drive matrix (MEB). It features an aerodynamic design and boasts an impressive drag coefficient of about 0.23 (depending on the vehicle’s equipment). The vehicle’s long wheelbase and short overhangs yield ample interior space, accommodating all passengers comfortably.

It further comes equipped with advanced technologies, including a 15-inch infotainment screen, an augmented reality head-up display, and an innovative air conditioning operating system. Additionally, it offers adaptive seat Climatronic, a massage function with AGR certification, and a 700-watt sound system from Harman Kardon with 14 high-end loudspeakers. The car also provides advanced assistance features, such as Travel Assist with swarm data, that can assume both lateral and longitudinal control of the car as needed. The new panoramic sunroof with smart glass can be controlled by touch, and voice commands via the new IDA voice assistant, and features electronically dimmable settings.

The electric vehicle has a remarkably efficient drive generation, featuring a powerfully robust electric drive motor with 284 bhp. It currently holds the title of the most dominant and torque-heavy drive motor in the entire lineup. The cutting-edge power unit, dubbed APP550, was developed and produced in collaboration with Volkswagen Group Components located in Kassel, Germany.

The ID.7 is one of ten new electric models to be launched by Volkswagen by 2026, and it will be produced in the Volkswagen plant in Emden (Germany) for the European and North American markets, with corresponding ID.7 models produced locally in China. The ID.7 is a significant model for the Volkswagen brand and is expected to excite both existing and new Volkswagen customers around the world.

