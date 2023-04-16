All-Electric Volkswagen ID7 World Premiere Tomorrow: Range, Charging Time and More

The German carmaker Volkswagen has been trying to spread roots globally in the electric vehicle segment. In order to make it happen, the brand has been working hard lately in this genre, and is now all set to take off the wrap from its latest electric vehicle the ID.7, which will make a world premiere event in China, Europe, and the USA on Monday, April 17. Interested ones can watch the live stream of the same by visiting the company’s official site or social media platform at 2:00 pm CEST.

After the little ID.2 all-concept car and the ID.3, the ID.7 will be the automaker’s third electric vehicle to be unveiled this year. The nearly five-meter-long, luxurious limousine for long-distance travel has a new, economical motor, extended ranges, and top-of-the-line electronics.

As part of the company’s plan to introduce an entirely electric line-up of 10 new IDs by 20226, they decided to position ID.7 as the top end of the upper mid-size class model as yet.

According to the company, the newly built EV motor can generate a maximum power of 278 bhp and 550 Nm of peak torque. However, the power also depends at which gear the car is running. The firm has developed the battery in such a way that it will provide great performance, stability, and decent range to the customers.

Commenting on the same, Volkswagen’s CEO Thomas Schafer said that in the past year, the brand has successfully steered the company through difficult operational waters while at the same time doing homework at a strategic level. The company is well positioned for the decade of transformation and is ready in implementing strategy swiftly and consistently, Schafer added.

