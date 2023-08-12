All-Electric Volvo C40 Recharge India Launch on September 4, 2023 - Details Here

Volvo Car India has officially announced the launch date of its upcoming electric car, the C40 Recharge coupe-SUV in India. Volvo C40 Recharge is set to make its debut in the country on September 4 at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai. It will be the Swedish carmaker’s second electric SUV in the country, following the XC40 Recharge.

Volvo C40 Recharge, unlike the XC40 Recharge, is a born electric vehicle (BEV), which means it was designed from the ground up to be an electric vehicle. This premium SUV was unveiled in India earlier this year in June, and online bookings are set to begin soon. The delivery of the all-electric coupe SUV is expected to begin in September, immediately after the official launch event.

Volvo C40 Recharge Design

Volvo C40 is distinguished from the XC 40 Recharge by its unusual coupe roofline, which includes a slanted windscreen and updated LED taillights. Notably, the tailgate has been redesigned, and the taillights have a sleeker and wider appearance, providing a wraparound effect. New reverse lights have also been incorporated into the design.

While the front appearance of the C40 Recharge is identical to that of the XC40 Recharge, it develops its own character, especially when viewed from the side profile. This new coupe SUV will be the first Volvo vehicle to utilise the new Pixel LED headlights while keeping the classic Thor’s hammer LED DRLs. It rides on 19-inch alloy wheels with a dual-tone finish.

Volvo C40 Recharge Features

The new Volvo C40 Recharge has the same interior and features as the XC40 Recharge, such as a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument dashboard, compact vertically-stacked AC vents, high-quality leather upholstery and a black-finished cabin with wooden accents.

Volvo’s cars continue to employ an Android-based infotainment system, which the C40 Recharge inherits. This system, like any other Android device, needs users to check in with their Google ID, enabling immediate access to capabilities like as Google Maps and Assistant, as well as the possibility to download programmes from the PlayStore right onto the car’s interface. An inbuilt e-SIM is also included.

Volvo C40 Recharge Electric Motor

The Volvo C40 Recharge will be powered by twin motors, one on each axle, giving a combined output of 402 bhp and 660 Nm of peak torque. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.7 seconds, 0.2 seconds faster than its sibling. The coupe SUV can be fully charged from 0 to 100 percent in just 27 minutes when connected to a 150 kW DC fast charger. It can run 530 km on a single charge.