Home » Auto » All-Electric Volvo C40 Recharge Launched in India, Priced at Rs 61.25 Lakh
1-MIN READ

All-Electric Volvo C40 Recharge Launched in India, Priced at Rs 61.25 Lakh

Reported By: Samreen Pall

News18.com

Last Updated: September 04, 2023, 20:58 IST

Mumbai, India

Volvo C40 (Photo: Mayank Gupta/ News18.com)

Volvo C40 (Photo: Mayank Gupta/ News18.com)

The all-new Volvo C40 Recharge has been launched in India. The vehicle offers sustainable luxury, rapid charging, and leather-free interior.

Volvo Cars India has finally launched the much-anticipated C40 Recharge in the country. The price starts at introductory Rs 61.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volvo C40 Recharge: Price

The Volvo C40 Recharge comes at a starting price of Rs 61.25 lakh  (ex-showroom).

Volvo C40 Recharge (Photo: Mayank Gupta/ News18.com)

Volvo C40 Recharge: Engine Specification

The electric vehicle (EV) boasts an impressive 78kWh battery coupled with twin motors, generating 402.41 bhp of power. Furthermore, the EV promises a maximum range of up to 530 km on a full charge. Also, it can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in a mere 4.8 seconds.

Volvo C40 Recharge: Charging

The C40 Recharge comes equipped with fast-charging capabilities, capable of reaching a charging level of 10-80 percent in a mere 27 minutes.

Volvo C40 Recharge: Features

The feature highlights include a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, front seats equipped with both heating and ventilation, vegan interior materials, and a dual-zone climate control system. Additionally, it boasts amenities such as a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera system, a wireless charger, single-pedal drive capability, and an advanced driver assistance safety suite.

first published:September 04, 2023, 20:58 IST
last updated:September 04, 2023, 20:58 IST