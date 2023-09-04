All-Electric Volvo C40 Recharge Launched in India, Priced at Rs 61.25 Lakh

Volvo Cars India has finally launched the much-anticipated C40 Recharge in the country. The price starts at introductory Rs 61.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volvo C40 Recharge: Price

The Volvo C40 Recharge comes at a starting price of Rs 61.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volvo C40 Recharge: Engine Specification

The electric vehicle (EV) boasts an impressive 78kWh battery coupled with twin motors, generating 402.41 bhp of power. Furthermore, the EV promises a maximum range of up to 530 km on a full charge. Also, it can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in a mere 4.8 seconds.

Volvo C40 Recharge: Charging

The C40 Recharge comes equipped with fast-charging capabilities, capable of reaching a charging level of 10-80 percent in a mere 27 minutes.

Volvo C40 Recharge: Features

The feature highlights include a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, front seats equipped with both heating and ventilation, vegan interior materials, and a dual-zone climate control system. Additionally, it boasts amenities such as a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera system, a wireless charger, single-pedal drive capability, and an advanced driver assistance safety suite.