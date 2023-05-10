All-Electric Volvo EX 30 SUV To Make Global Debut In June; Check Details

Swedish luxury car maker Volvo has confirmed the global debut of the fully electric EX 30 SUV in June. The pre-order for the much-awaited electric SUV will begin soon after the unveiling event on June 7. The automaker also dropped a teaser of the Volvo EX 30, revealing the design element of the upcoming vehicle. The SUV draws inspiration from the XC 40 and other popular SUVs of the brand. The teaser images confirm the presence of the same ‘Thor’s Hammer’ shape in other cars in the Volvo range. The rear end has sports C-shaped tail lights, that are quite similar to the ones used in the recently unveiled Volvo EX90.

The EX30 is part of Vovo’s efforts to offer a more affordable and smaller option in its electric range. While details about the upcoming SUV’s powertrain remain under wrap, it is being reported that the EX30 will be built on the SEA architecture of Volvo’s Chinese partner Gilly.

SEA’s Entry version (SEA-E) is already being used in Smart 1 which offers a driving range of nearly 440 kilometres on a single charge. Volvo EX30 could offer the same range.

Volvo is yet to confirm the availability of EX 30 in the Indian market. However, looking at the company’s effort to go fully electric in India, the small SUV could see a launch sometime later this year.

Volvo plans to go fully electric in India in the next two years, much ahead of its target of an electric car company globally by 2030. The company is hearing about the launch of the electric version of the C40 SUB by the end of this year and has confirmed the launch of one electric vehicle every year going forward.

The current Volvo lineup in India features an electric XC40 Recharge, SUVs XC90, XC60 and XC40. The SUV-heavy lineup of Volvo also offers a sedan option with S90.

Talking about the plans for the Indian market, Volvo Cars Head of Commercial Operations, Rest of the Asia Pacific region, Nick Connor, said that the company is hopeful of recording its best-ever sales figure this year, bettering the previous record of 2,600 units in 2018.