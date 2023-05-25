All-New Aston Martin DB 12 Makes Global Debut: Features, Engine and More

After making all the petrolheads wait for so long, finally, the British luxury car maker Aston Martin on the occasion of its 110th anniversary unveiled an all-new DB12. The brand considers the sports car as a super tourer. Also, terming it as one of the best DB models ever.

According to the details shared by the company, the car will be launched in the UK first. Later, it might reach other shores worldwide. The customers from the UK will start getting the deliveries from the third quarter of 2023.

The feature-loaded performance-oriented all-new Aston Martin DB12 comes with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine option, which churns out a maximum power of 671bhp and 800Nm of peak torque. The unit has been paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and features multiple driving modes including Individual, Wet, GT, Sport, and Sport+. The company claims that the supercar can do a 0-60kmph sprint in 3.5 seconds, and has a top speed of 325 kmph.

Aston Martin DB12 Features and Styling

The company has included some advanced features in the four-wheeler, making it stand out from the crowd. It has an all-new suspension system with the latest adaptive dampers, direct Electronic Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) system, an Electronic Rear Differential (E-Diff), and Electronic Stability Control that driver to feel more rooted to the road while testing it to the edge.

Aston Martin DB12 Wheel and Braking

The DB12 has been equipped with cast-iron 400mm front discs and 360mm rear discs. Customers can, however, choose more performance-oriented carbon ceramic brakes (CCB), which provide superior braking capability. The automobile comes equipped with 21-inch wheels wrapped in specially engineered Michelin Pilot Sports 5S tyres.

Meanwhile, in order to improve the driver’s engagement and the intensity of the performance, the brand also features a revised (shortened) Final Drive Ratio (3.083:1) and unique transmission shift calibration in the DB12.