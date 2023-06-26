All-New Bajaj-Triumph 400cc Motorcycle Global Unveil Tomorrow: Here's What We Know So Far

The high-performance two-wheeler manufacturer Triumph has been hitting the headlines ever since it collaborated with Bajaj in 2020. Later, when both brands decided to launch a 400cc bike, several spy images of two-wheeler the test mule started surfacing on the internet. Now, the company is all set to remove all the confusion, and will wrap off much anticipated motorcycles on June 27 in London.

We have already reported about the upcoming Bajaj-Triumph Bike. However, if you have missed our last story about the same, we have created a quick roundup of the important details about the 400cc motorcycle that will launch on June 5 in India.

We are just one day away from the global reveal of our two all-new Triumph motorcycles in London. Get ready to witness this landmark moment in motorcycling.#1DayToGo #TriumphMotorcycles #ForTheRide #TriumphIndia pic.twitter.com/KTAuUZ7CdQ— TriumphIndiaOfficial (@IndiaTriumph) June 26, 2023

Upcoming Bajaj-Triumph Bike Design and Name

As the launch of the bike is just around the corner in India, it has been spied many times during the testing phase, revealing the overall design and key features. The spy images hinted that the two-wheeler likely to share some of the design elements from the bigger Bonneville family.

The leaked images also suggested that 400cc bike might come with a tear-shaped fuel tank, a mate black colored engine, an LED headlight setup, a wide head cover, and USD forks, among others. It has been reported that the upcoming Bajaj-Triumph 400cc is likely to be called either Street 400 or Street Scrambler 400.

Upcoming Bajaj-Triumph Bike Feature

A test mule that was caught on camera in Pune revealed the bike’s semi-digital instrument console, which might come with Bluetooth connectivity. Apart from this, it is expected to be equipped with high-end components including USD fork, mono shocks, and both side disc brakes.

Upcoming Bajaj-Triumph Bike Engine

If rumors are to be believed, the 400cc motorcycle is likely to be powered by a liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, which will generate a max power of up to 35bhp.

Upcoming Bajaj-Triumph Bike Price

As far as the price is concerned, customers can expect the Bajaj-Triumph 400cc might fall under the price bracket between Rs 2.50 lakh to Rs 2.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Once launched in India, it will compete against YezdiRoadster, Royal Enfield Jawa, Royal Enfield Hunter 350 among others