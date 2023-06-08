All-New BMW M2 Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 98 Lakh

BMW has finally launched the much-anticipated second generation M2 in India at a starting price of Rs 98 lakh (ex-showroom). This two-door sports coupe comes in a single variant, featuring an automatic gearbox as standard, while a manual gearbox is available as part of an extensive options list. The new BMW M2 is arriving in limited numbers via the Completely Built-Up (CBU) route.

2023 BMW M2: Engine Specifications

Under the hood, the second-generation BMW M2 is powered by a 3.0-litre straight-six engine, also found in the M3 and M4 models. The motor churns out a top power of 460 bhp and a peak torque of 550 Nm. This power is harnessed by the rear wheels through an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox as standard. BMW claims that the new M2 can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in just 4.1 seconds (with the automatic gearbox), with a limited top speed of 250 kph. Additionally, it comes equipped with adaptive M suspension as standard, ensuring exceptional handling prowess.

2023 BMW M2: Design

Derived from the internationally sold 2 Series coupe, the new BMW M2 exhibits an aggressive body kit, comprising a stylish and functional rear spoiler, a low-slung GT-style rear diffuser, quad exhaust tips, and a distinctive front end with frameless horizontal kidney grilles and wide-set headlights.

In terms of dimensions, the new M2 is 219mm shorter than the M4, measuring 4,575mm from bumper to bumper, but 114mm longer than its predecessor.

2023 BMW M2: Features

Inside the cabin, the new BMW M2 boasts a curved display housing a 14.9-inch infotainment system and a 12.3-inch instrumentation display with M-specific graphics.

The India-specific BMW M2 comes equipped with a plethora of features as standard, such as the Comfort access system, power seats with memory, M seat belts, adaptive LED headlamps with high beam assist, a Harman Kardon audio system, the BMW connected package, wireless charging, the M Shadowline trim with extended contents, and eye-catching staggered silver finish M light 19-inch alloy wheels up front and 20-inch wheels at the back.

2023 BMW M2: Color Options

The all-new BMW M2 is offered in a total of 5 color options namely Alpine White, Brooklyn Grey, Black Sapphire, Toronto Red, and Zandvoort Blue. Inside the cabin, customers have a choice between Black or Cognac shades, while BMW M Sport seats come as standard, accompanied by aluminum highlights on the dashboard.

2023 BMW M2: Safety Features

The safety kit of all-new BMW M2 comprises airbags for the driver and front passenger, as well as airbags for the rear seats. It also includes important safety features like Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Automatic Stability Control (ASC), M Dynamic Mode (MDM), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), Dry Braking function, and Active M Differential. These features work together to enhance the car’s safety and stability while driving.

In addition to the standard features, buyers have an extensive catalog of options to choose from, allowing them to personalize the M2 to their liking. These options include a manual gearbox available for an additional Rs 1 lakh, a carbon-fiber roof, carbon-fiber bucket seats, jet-black alloy wheels, an M driver’s package, and much more.

The new BMW M2 presents a worthy rival to the Porsche 718 Cayman in the Indian market, captivating driving enthusiasts with its power and precision.