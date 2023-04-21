All-New Citroen C3 Aircross Teased, World Premiere on April 27 in India

Citroen has released the first teaser of its upcoming C3 Aircross SUV. Set to be officially unveiled on April 27, it will go on sale later this year. Citroen C3 Aircross is being designed, developed and manufactured in India. The mid-sizes SUV will also be shipped all over the world.

The teaser revealed that the car will closely resemble the C3 hatchback in terms of design. The C3 Aircross will have similar LED DRLs and split headlamp design as the C3 hatchback. The cabin will be similar to the hatchback as well.

The main difference is likely to be an extra row of seats in the Aircross. The dashboard features are likely to vary as well. Citroen C3 Aircross will have a wider touchscreen infotainment system. It will have automatic air-conditioning, sunroof and smartphone integration.

It will be based on the common modular platform (CMP), which is also present in the C3 hatch. The SUV is expected to be over 4 metres long and have a wheelbase of 2.62 metres. This means that mid-size SUV will offer much more space than the C3 model presently on sale in India.

Citroen’s upcoming car will have a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, which can go up to 108 bhp of max power and 190 Nm of peak torque. The C3 Aircross will offer manual transmission. Automatic transmission may be included in the SUV and an electric option may join the line-up later.

In India, the Citroen C3 Aircross will compete against the likes of the Volkswagen Taigun, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The segment is already crowded so Citroen may have to take some additional measures to ensure that the Aircross C3 stands out.

Citroen is expected to give its signature two-tone colour options for the C3 Aircross. More details on the pricing are expected to be revealed on April 27. There are chances that Citroen could price the car a bit lower to gain the upper hand over its competitors.

The model will be Citroen’s fourth launch in India after the C5 Aircross, C3 and e-C3 cars.

