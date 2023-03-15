Hero Electric Optima CX and NYX Launched, Price Starts From Rs 85000

Hero Electric has finally launched its all-new, smart, and connected range of Optima CX and NYX in the Indian market. Having said that, the company has revealed a total of three new products namely Optima CX5.0(Dual-battery), Optima CX2.0(Single Battery), and NYX CX5.0(Dual-Battery). As for the price, the Hero Electric Comfort and City Speed scooters will fall in the price range of Rs 85000 - Rs 95000 and Rs 1,05,000 - Rs 1,30,000 respectively.

All three electric scooters come equipped with cutting edge Japanese motor technology for a smooth ride and German ECU technology to withstand varied Indian weather conditions. The Optima CX5.0 is powered by a 3 kWh C5 Li-ion battery. It further offers a range of 55 km/hr on city roads and a ground clearance of 165 mm. The scooter takes upto 3 hours to be fully charged.

Also Read: Hero Electric Partners With Maxwell Energy Systems For Battery Management Systems

The Optima CX2.0, on the other hand, offers a driving range of 48 km/hr and a ground clearance of 165 mm. The vehicle can be fully charged in up to 4.5 hours. Talking about the NYX CX5.0, it offers a ground clearance of 175 mm and a driving range of 48 km/hr. The vehicle draws its power from a 3 kWh C5 Li-ion battery. It can further be fully charged in 3 hours.

All three electric scooters come equipped with enhanced safety features that include battery safety alarm, drive mode lock, reverse roll protection, side stand sensor. Talking about the color options, Optima CX5.0 is available in Dark Matt Blue & Matt Maroon and Optima CX2.0 is offered in Dark Matt Blue & Charcoal Black. While NYX CX5.0 is available in Charcoal Black and Pearl White color schemes.

Read all the Latest Auto News here