All-New Hero Maxi Scooter Spied Testing, Yamaha Aerox 155 Rival in Making?

This year, Hero Motocorp has been upping the ante as far as premium motorcycles go. The company had already declared last year that it plans to enter the premium segment. Staying true to its word, Hero Motocorp unveiled the Xtreme 160R 4V and is expected to follow up with additional premium products.

However, the company is not focusing on bikes alone but also at the scooter segment. Earlier this month, a design patent revealed details about Hero’s new maxi-scooter. While auto enthusiasts are waiting with bated breath for any kind of sneak peek into the maxi scooter, the testing units seems to have taken to the road near Hero Motocorp’s R&D centre in Jaipur.

The camouflaged maxi scooter is mostly the same as the one we saw in the design patent. The stepped seat’s raked form ensures a dynamic stance while enabling maximum control and handling in congested metropolitan streets. Both the rider and the passenger appear to find the one-piece seat to be comfortable.

The rear rack that was depicted in the design patent is absent from the test mule. The possibility exists that the rear rack will be made available as an add-on. The handlebar on the scooter is positioned ergonomically.

Since this is Hero’s first-ever maxi scooter, the company has gone all the way to include aesthetic-looking rear-view mirrors, a split handlamp setup, and sharp turn indicators. Although the spy images do not show it clearly, the scooter will likely have an all-LED lighting setup and a completely digital instrument console.

Telematics features that are accessible through the Hero Connect mobile app might be added. Key telematics features could include geofence alert, remote immobilisation, accident/crash alert, topple alert, over-speed alert, theft alert, battery removal alert, and ignition alert, among others.

One of the standout aspects of the new Hero maxi-scooter are the huge alloy wheels, which appear to be 14-inch units. It also has telescopic forks at the front and a single-sided mono-shock unit at the back. The spied Hero Maxi scooter has a disc brake at the front and single-channel ABS could also be there as standard safety feature.

As of now, Hero Motocorp’s flagship scooter is the Maestro Edge 125 with the Xoom 110 making an entry recently. The Hero maxi scooter is probably being positioned as a rival to the Yamaha Aerox 155 and is expected to be launched during the festive season at the end of the year.

