All-New Hero Xtreme 160R Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 1.27 Lakh

Hero MotoCorp has finally launched the all-new Xtreme 160R in the country today. The price starts at Rs 1.27 lakhs (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 1.36 lakhs (ex-showroom). The bike gets subtle design upgrades and new features.

The Xtreme 160R 4V will be offered in 3 variants - Standard, Connected and Pro. Bookings open tomorrow, with deliveries slated to begin in the second week of July.

Furthermore, it is considered to be the lightest product in its oil-cooled engine class. Having said that, the bike is capable to achieve 0-60 kmph in just 4.7 seconds. The new 163cc air- and oil-cooled single-cylinder engine produces 16.9hp at 8500rpm. For reference, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is the most powerful in the class, at 17.6hp.

At 144kg (kerb), it’s still the lightest bike in this segment. Bluetooth connectivity on the Xtreme 160R 4V brings in features like navigation, call and SMS alerts.

The suspension setup comprises of 37mm USD forks from KYB upfront and a Showa monoshock 7-step preload-adjustable towards the rear end.