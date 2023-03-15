All-New Honda 100 Bike Launch Today in India: Watch LIVE Here

Honda 2-wheelers is all set to introduce an all-new entry-level motorcycle in the Indian market. Reportedly, the new 100 cc commuter motorcycle will be launched under the CB Shine brand. The Japanese bikemaker had recently released a few teaser videos of the upcoming 100 cc bike the engine specs and features of the motorcycle are still under wraps.

You can watch the launch by Honda, LIVE, here:

From the teaser video, we could make out that the new Honda 100cc motorcycle will get similar front styling as the 125cc CB Shine. The feature list might include a bold headlamp, a single-piece seat, a side-slung exhaust, a telescopic fork, alloy wheels, and dual shock absorbers.

The new commuter bike will lock horns with Hero Splendor, Bajaj Platina, and TVS Radeon after its launch in the Indian market.

