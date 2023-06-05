All-New Honda Elevate SUV Global Unveil Tomorrow, Details Inside

Honda is all set to unveil its highly anticipated midsize SUV, the Elevate, tomorrow in the country. This will further mark the automaker’s triumphant return to the SUV segment in India. With the discontinuation of the CR-V in 2020, Honda India has been missing a crucial SUV in its portfolio, despite the consistent success of the Amaze and City sedans.

The Elevate is entering the midsize SUV market a bit late, with already eight other models established in the segment, including the recently launched Citroen C3 Aircross. Despite the tough competition, people are excited about Honda’s new SUV. It takes inspiration from the City, which is a good starting point. The spy image of the SUV has surfaced online. From the image, we could make out that it looks similar to Honda’s other SUVs like the CR-V and HR-V. There are also rumors that the Elevate will have advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and might have a hybrid engine in the future.

The Elevate takes design inspiration from Honda’s global SUV lineup, particularly the sixth-generation CR-V and the recently revealed new-gen WR-V. The spy image show that it has a flat front with a noticeable Honda logo in the middle and sleek LED headlights similar to the ones on the new HR-V. At the back, it has tail-lights resembling those on the new WR-V. Other notable design features include square-shaped wheel arches, a unique bend in the rear window, and attractive multi-spoke alloy wheels. The Elevate is expected to be around 4.2-4.3 meters long, which is in line with the average size of SUVs in its segment.

Inside the Elevate, you can expect to see similarities with the City. Many of the features and equipment from the City are likely to be included in the Elevate, which is great news. This means that the Elevate will also have advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) that are highly regarded. As we mentioned before, all upcoming Honda cars in India will have ADAS features. Honda has also given us a sneak peek by confirming that the Elevate will have a sunroof, but it won’t be a panoramic one like some of its competitors offer. Other features that you can look forward to include an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a semi-digital instrument cluster similar to the City, wireless phone connectivity, and wireless charging.

The Elevate will use the same platform as the fifth-generation City and will also have the same petrol engine. This means that the SUV will have a 121 horsepower, 1.5-liter, four-cylinder petrol engine that doesn’t have a turbocharger. You can choose between a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox for the transmission. In the future, they might add the City’s 1.5-liter petrol-hybrid engine to the lineup, but there won’t be a diesel option available.

We expect the prices to start at around Rs 11 lakh-12 lakh (ex-showroom). However, since the Elevate will only have a petrol engine option, the most expensive version with an automatic transmission is expected to be around Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).

As Honda gears up to unveil the Elevate, all eyes are on this exciting new contender in the midsize SUV segment. With its striking design, impressive features, and the backing of Honda’s reputation for quality and performance, the Elevate aims to carve a niche for itself and redefine the competition. Stay tuned for more updates on Honda’s highly awaited SUV, coming soon to conquer the roads!