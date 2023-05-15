All-New Honda Elevate World Premiere on June 6, Details Inside

Honda, the renowned Japanese automobile manufacturer, is set to make waves in the automotive industry with the highly anticipated world premiere of its all-new vehicle, the ‘Honda Elevate’, on 6th June 2023. This groundbreaking event will showcase Honda’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and reimagining the future of transportation.

The recently released teaser offers a glimpse of the Honda Elevate’s roof, confirming the presence of a sunroof—an increasingly sought-after feature in modern vehicles. While some of its competitors, like the Creta, Grand Vitara, and Toyota Hyryder, offer full-size panoramic sunroofs, Honda’s SUV seems to feature a standard size, single-pane sunroof. The Kia Seltos currently offers a similar single-pane sunroof, but it is expected to upgrade to a panoramic sunroof in the upcoming facelift.

In terms of design, the Honda Elevate showcases a blend of crossover elements with an upright front and slightly sloping rear. The bonnet boasts a flat look with distinct creases at each corner, while the window line and glasshouse appear generous. A noticeable quarter glass panel can be seen behind the rear door. A sizable metal panel behind this quarter glass provides a clue to the SUV’s length, estimated to be around 4.3 meters—similar to the dimensions of the Creta and Seltos.

The Elevate will initially be launched with a single 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, with the possibility of a hybrid variant being added to the lineup later on. This petrol engine, shared with the City sedan, delivers 121hp and 145Nm of torque, and will be available with either a manual or CVT automatic transmission.

The Honda Elevate represents a paradigm shift in the concept of mobility. With its unique design and cutting-edge features, this vehicle aims to revolutionize the way we navigate through challenging terrains and overcome obstacles. Combining the best of robotics, artificial intelligence, and automotive engineering, the Honda Elevate is poised to redefine what a vehicle is capable of.

As the August launch date approaches, Honda is expected to reveal more details about the Elevate in the upcoming weeks. Car enthusiasts and potential buyers eagerly anticipate the global debut of this SUV, which promises to bring a fresh and competitive option to the midsize SUV market.