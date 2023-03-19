All-New Honda Midsize SUV Global Debut Slated For June 2023 in India

Honda Cars India has confirmed that its all-new midsize SUV will make its global debut in India anytime in June this year. The automaker has even released the official sketch of the SUV a few days back. The new SUV has been designed at the Honda R&D Asia Pacific Co. Ltd. Furthermore, it will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, and Toyota Hyryder.

It is being anticipated that the upcoming mid-size SUV will draw its power from a couple of petrol engines that include a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated unit and a 1.5-litre strong hybrid unit. The former is expected to produce an output that is likely to be higher than the City’s 120 bhp, with more power and torque available in the mid-range. While the latter is sourced from the City e:HEV. Gearbox options are likely to be similar to what’s already offered on the City – a 6-speed manual or a CVT for the 1.5-litre petrol motor and an e-drive unit for the strong hybrid version.

Honda has focused on giving the car a look that is in line with its purpose and designation as a mid-size SUV. The exterior design is sure to turn some heads. Honda’s new SUV will measure between 4.2 and 4.3 meters and will come with a long wheelbase. The broad and flat bonnet, combined with the big and imposing nose, gives it the classic, boxy SUV appeal. The front grille with chrome embellishments, sharp-looking LED headlights, and muscular wheel arches all add to the car’s bold persona. The relatively flat roof with roof rails are behind the sporty look.

The vehicle’s platform and engines are similar to the fifth-generation City. The City chassis is known for its stiffness and lightness, which translates to an exceptional ride and handling experience.

The interior of the SUV promises to be spacious and comfortable, with a large free-standing touchscreen. Another novelty expected from this mid-range SUV is its name. Honda is expected to make a break from acronyms (such as BR-V and CR-V) for SUVs, and go for a moniker closer to City, Jazz or Amaze.

Honda’s Creta rival is likely to come with a price tag lying between Rs 12-19 lakh. This means that the new SUV will be slightly higher priced than its rivals in the Indian market.

Furthermore, the Japanese automaker has previously shown its commitment to expanding its India portfolio by announcing that it would be adding one new model to it every year from 2023.

