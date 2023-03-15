All-New Honda Shine 100 Launch in India, Price Starts at Rs 64,900

Honda 2-Wheelers India has launched the all-new Shine 100 at an introductory price of Rs 64,900 (ex-showroom, Mumbai) in the country. The bike will enter production from next month, while first deliveries will start in May 2023. Honda Shine 100 bookings start from today across company authorized dealerships in the Indian market.

Honda Shine 100 will be available in five color schemes namely Black with Red Stripes, Black with Blue Stripes, Black with Green Stripes, Black with Gold Stripes and Black with Grey Stripes.

Launching the all-new Shine 100, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Shine is the most popular and trusted motorcycle brand in its category. Today we unveil Honda’s all new 100cc motorcycle - Shine 100 which is designed and built to refortify the Shine legacy. Shine 100 is Honda’s next big leap to make mobility more accessible and affordable for people across India. We are proud to present a robust, reliable, and fuel-efficient motorcycle for customers in the basic commuter category. As we launch the Shine 100, we continue to prioritize the needs and aspirations of our customers and strive to exceed their expectations in every step of this journey.”

