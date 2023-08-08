All-New Honda SP160 Unveiled in India, Price Announced

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has unveiled the all-new SP160 in the Indian market. The bike is offered in a total of two variants.

2023 Honda SP160: Design & Dimensions

In a remarkable twist, the SP160 takes inspiration from the Honda Unicorn while boldly charting its own unique path. The feature highlights include full-LED lights, alloy wheels encased in sporty MRF Zapper tyres, a 12-litre fuel tank, and H-shaped LED tail lamp. The turn indicators retain their classic halogen form. The All-Digital instrument panel houses essential information like speedometer, tachometer, telltale indicators, fuel gauge, and even fuel economy data.

In terms of dimensions, the all-new Honda SP160 stands at 2061mm in length, 786mm in width, and 1113mm in height. The bike further offers a 1347mm wheelbase and a ground clearance of 177mm.

2023 Honda SP160: Engine & Chassis

The bike draws its power from a 162.71cc 4-stroke SI engine that churns out a top power of 13.27 bhp at 7500rpm and a peak torque of 14.58 Nm at 5500rpm. The motor is further mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

The suspension setup comprises of telescopic upfront and a mono-shock setup towards the rear. In terms of brakes, the bike features 276mm disc at the front and 220mm disc & 120mm drum towards the rear.

2023 Honda SP160 Price

Honda SP160 has been priced in a range of Rs 1.17-1.22 lakh (ex-showroom, India) in the domestic market. For the unversed, Honda Unicorn is currently priced at Rs 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). With the Unicorn and SP160 poised to share the spotlight, a thrilling new era dawns for the Honda stable.