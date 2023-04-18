All-New Jeep Avenger SUV Showcased in Europe, Launch Details Revealed

Jeep has showcased its first-ever fully-electric SUV, the Avenger EV, in Europe. The American carmaker has revealed that the launch of the Avenger in Europe marks the beginning of the next phase of the electrification of the Jeep brand. In this phase, Jeep will launch as many as four electric vehicles by 2025.

The company plans to support Stellantis net-zero carbon goals by selling only EVs in the European market by 2030. Jeep further stated that 20,000 units of the Avenger e-SUV have been sold since the opening of orders for the 1st Edition on Dec 1, 2022 and then the full lineup on Jan 11, 2023.

The Avenger EV, first revealed at the 2022 Paris Motor Show, is the brand’s smallest SUV to date. But Jeep has not compromised with the off-roading capabilities in the Avenger. The EV will come with Selec-Terrain off-road modes (Normal, Eco, Sport, Snow, Mud and Snow) and Hill Descent Control. When you factor in Avenger’s 20 degrees of approach angle, its 200mm ground clearance and 32 degrees of departure angle, you realise that it is a tremendous option for off-roading.

Jeep Avenger boasts of an impressive exterior design. The EV gets the iconic seven-slot grille which is flanked by thin LED daytime running lamps (DRLs) that are positioned right below the bonnet line. The SUV’s design language is quite sporty. The buyers will love the 18-inch alloy wheels, squared-off tail lamps with X-shaped LED lights, a strong shoulder line and black body cladding.

The Jeep Avenger’s interior has a rather minimalistic design theme that is punctuated by a large, free-standing touchscreen. Creature comforts include a chunky steering wheel with buttons to control several functions and a futuristic digital instrument cluster. The company has added some thoughtful touches to the SUV. For example, the centre console comes with hidden storage spaces and there is also a smartly integrated storage shelf under the AC vents.

The Avenger EV will be powered by a Stellantis-built 54kWh battery. Jeep claims that this battery can deliver a range of 550 km depending on driving conditions. Another plus point of the Avenger EV is the fast charging system. Reportedly, this battery can recharge from 20-80 percent in 24 minutes via a 100kW cable.

It remains to be seen if Jeep brings its Avenger EV to India. The company had launched the updated version of its flagship Grand Cherokee SUV in the country in November last year.

