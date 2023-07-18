All-New Mercedes Benz GLC SUV Bookings Open, India Debut on August 9

In a major announcement, the renowned luxury car manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz, has opened the bookings of its highly anticipated all-new GLC SUV. Having said that, you can now book the vehicle at an initial amount of Rs 1.5 lakh.

Moving on, the New GLC is set to make its dazzling debut on the Indian roads on the 9th of August, 2023. This automotive masterpiece will be readily available not only across MercedesBenz India’s Franchise Partner network but also at the click of a button on the Mercedes-Benz India online store.

The all-new New GLC will be offered in two variants - the GLC 300 4MATIC and the GLC 220d 4MATIC. Both equipped with the exceptional all-wheel 4MATIC as standard, delivering unmatched traction on any terrain. But that’s not all! Mercedes-Benz has once again raised the bar by incorporating the latest NTG 7 infotainment system into the GLC, solidifying its position as the first SUV in the Mercedes-Benz SUV portfolio to be enriched with such digital prowess.

In comparison to its predecessor, the new GLC will be larger in dimensions. As the New GLC arrives in India, it brings with it the GLC 300 petrol and the GLC 220d diesel variants, both equipped with Mercedes-Benz 4Matic off-road technology. With a 2.0-litre engine and the addition of a 48V integrated starter motor, these powerhouses offer an extra 22 bhp, further elevating the performance of this remarkable SUV.

The all-new GLC was globally unveiled last year. This updated model boasts enhanced luxury and an impressive array of features. The SUV offers

A year ago, the new GLC took the global stage by storm, flaunting larger dimensions, heightened luxury, and an array of captivating features that surpass its predecessor. Step inside, and you’ll find an interior akin to the new C-Class, featuring two prominent screens - a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and an 11.9-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen for the infotainment system, which proudly showcases the new NT7 interface.

Furthermore, we can expect the delivery of the new GLC by late August. With an expected starting price around the Rs 75 lakh mark (ex-showroom), this luxury SUV is set to rival the likes of BMW X3, Audi Q5, Volvo XC60, Lexus NX, and Land Rover Discovery Sport in our vibrant market.