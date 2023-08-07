All-New Ola S1X Electric Scooter Launch Soon, Price Less Than Rs 1 Lakh

Ola Electric is all set to unveil the much-anticipated S1X electric scooter in the country.

Following the success of the S1 Air, which debuted at an unbeatable price of Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom), Ola is now gearing up to redefine affordability with the upcoming S1X.

Sources within the industry have revealed that the Ola S1X is expected to come with a starting price under Rs 1 lakh. This will further make it an irresistible choice for budget-conscious commuters seeking an eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative to traditional petrol-powered scooters.

This move comes as Ola Electric continues its upward trajectory as the country’s top-selling electric two-wheeler manufacturer, with a staggering 17,579 units sold in the bustling month of June 2023.

It is being anticipated that Ola S1X might get a sleek and minimalistic design in comparison to its more lavishly appointed siblings. This subtle yet strategic cost-cutting approach is expected to contribute to the S1X’s wallet-friendly price point without compromising on quality and performance.

One of the pivotal factors that will determine the success of the Ola S1X is its range. The Ola S1X is expected to offer a commendable range of around 100 km, catering to the needs of daily commuters. For that matter, its sibling, the S1 Air, boasts a certified range of 125 km, while the more powerful S1 Pro flaunts an impressive 181 km range on a single full charge, with prices starting from Rs 1.4 lakh (ex-showroom).

Budget-conscious riders face an exhilarating dilemma with the upcoming launch of the Ola S1X. The electric revolution is getting closer to an enormous tipping point as the enticing possibility of owning an electric marvel with a budget of Rs 1 lakh enters the picture.