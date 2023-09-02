All-New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Launched in India; Price Starts at Rs 1.74 Lakh

Royal Enfield has launched its second most affordable bike in the Indian market in the form of the all-new Bullet 350. Priced at Rs 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom), it is around Rs. 19,000 cheaper than the Classic 350 while being Rs 24,000 more expensive than the Hunter 350, which happens to be the most affordable Royal Enfield offering in India.

All-New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Design

Royal Enfield has made very subtle changes to the design of the new Bullet 350 and has tried to retain the iconic design. The fender is slightly long and the shape of its tank has been changed partially while the seat is a bit modified as well. The handlebar has been presented in a more upright look. The tail lamp housing has been altered a bit although the tail lamp still remains the same as the Classic 350. Other than that everything else has remained the same as it brings back the design that the Bullet lovers admire.

All-New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Engine

The new bike uses the 349cc single-cylinder engine which is also used in other RE bikes like Classic 350, Hunter 350 and Meteor 350. Linked to a five-speed gearbox, the engine generates top power of 20.2bhp at 6,100 rpm and peak torque of 27Nm at 4,000 rpm.

The base model has a rear drum brake unit along with a single-channel ABS. The motorcycle is equipped with telescopic front forks and dual rear shocks with a 300 mm front brake and a 270 mm rear disc brake. The bike also comes with a new chassis.

All-New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Features

The 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has a quite basic approach on the feature front. It comes with a semi-digital instrument cluster and has bulb illumination throughout. The bike comes with a digital inset for the fuel level readout, trip meter, and more.

All-New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Colors

The new model will now be available in five different colours. Some trims will also have a classy blacked-out engine finish. The loyal fans will be delighted to know that the iconic gold stripes on the engine which are hand-painted will be continuing in the new model. It has also been reported that the buyers will be able to equip their new bikes with the Tripper navigation pod and alloy wheels.

All-New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Bookings and Deliveries

The official bookings of the bike have begun and the deliveries will be starting from Sunday, September 3, 2023.