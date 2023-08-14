All-New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price Reveal on Sep 1, 2023

The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer Royal Enfield has been grabbing all the headlines over the past few months, all thanks to the company’s upcoming Bullet 350. A lot of details have been revealed as the bike has been spotted multiple times during the testing phase. Now, it has been reported that the brand is all set to announce the official price details on September 1.

Updated Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Expected Price

If rumors are to be believed, the legendary bike that has received an overwhelming response in the Indian market, is expected to comes at the starting price of Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 2.25 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top models.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Platform

The report says the upcoming Bullet 350 will be based on J-platform, and will feature a 349cc engine option, which will be more smooth as compared to the existing model. It is the same unit that has been used in Classic, Meteor, and Hunter 350. The bike will produce a max power of 19 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Features

Amid this, the updated Bullet 350 is likely to share a lot of similar elements with the current model such as chassis and typical signature styling. However, customers can expect some cosmetic changes. The bike is also expected to come with an updated tail lamp, a single-piece seat arrangement, larger chrome fenders, a rectangular battery box, and a tear-shaped fuel tank that will add charm to the upcoming Bullet 350.

Apart from this, the company continues to carry forward chrome side panels on the fuel tank in order to maintain its iconic look.