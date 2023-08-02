All New Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Makes World Premiere; Launch Date, Price, Featues and More

Toyota, the Japanese car maker finally breaks cover from the much-awaited king-size SUV 2024 Land Cruiser Prado globally, alongside heavy-duty Land Cruiser 70, which will make a comeback in its homeland this winter.

As per the details, the company has a plan to launch the all-new Land Cruiser 250 series, which will have the Prado suffix in some of the international markets, at the start of 2024.

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Design

The new Land Cruiser 250 looks completely redesigned and undoubtedly flaunts an aggressive look, which will surely turn heads once it will start rolling on the roads. The retro look with an edgy front makes it stand out among other SUVs.

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Expected Price

It has been expected that the company might launch the vehicle with an affordable or surprising price range. However, the brand did not reveal any related details about the same as yet.

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Engine

The all-new Land Cruiser Prado will come with an impressive a 2.4-litre 4-cylinder turbo engine, which will generate a max power of 326 BHP and 630 Nm. The unit will be offered with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The SUV will be available in different trims - the base LC 1958, mid-spec Land Cruise, and the top-of-the-line model LC First Edition.

The company has created all three models will different styling and cosmetic updates, which will help the customers to differentiate models. It has been reported that the top model LC Edition will be created for only 5000 units.

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Size

When it comes to size, Land Cruiser Prado features a 2,139 mm width, a 4,920 mm length, and a 2,850 mm wheelbase. As far as the ground clearance is concerned, it is 221 mm, which will make it a perfect off-roader.