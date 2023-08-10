All-New Toyota Rumion Breaks Cover, Gets 3 Trims & 3 Powertrain Options

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has taken the covers off its newest creation, the All New Toyota Rumion. The automaker will announce the price of the MPV along with the booking details anytime soon.

This sleek and stylish compact MPV promises an unparalleled combination of generous space, top-notch fuel efficiency, and an aura of premium luxury, making it a powerhouse contender in the Indian automotive market.

All-New Toyota Rumion: Variants

The All New Toyota Rumion is offered in a total of six variants: S MT/AT, G MT, V MT/AT, and S MT CNG, ensuring a wide spectrum of choices for discerning customers.

All-New Toyota Rumion: Engine Specification

Under the hood, the Toyota Rumion is powered by Maruti’s 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, four-cylinder gasoline engine. This powerplant generates 103 bhp and 137 Nm of torque and can be paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Similar to the Ertiga, the Rumion can be equipped with a pre-installed CNG kit from the factory, yielding 88 bhp and 121.5 Nm of torque in CNG mode. Toyota asserts that the petrol variant boasts a fuel efficiency of 20.51kpl, while the CNG variant achieves a return of 26.11kg/km.,

All-New Toyota Rumion: Exterior

The commanding presence of All New Toyota Rumion is highlighted by the signature Toyota MPV front grille, chrome-finished front bumper, LED tail lamps adorned with chrome garnish, and exquisite machined two-tone alloy wheels.

All-New Toyota Rumion: Features

The interior is equally lavish, featuring a premium dual-tone dashboard with wooden finish, plush dual-tone interiors, and an array of convenient amenities. Comfort is paramount, thanks to features like a height-adjustable driver’s seat, split-fold second and third-row seats, and sumptuous dual-tone seat fabric. The flexible luggage space with flat fold functionality is the cherry on top.

The All New Toyota Rumion boasts a 7-inch Smartplay Cast Touchscreen audio system with Arkamys Surround Sense technology, Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, and smartphone connectivity. This infotainment system is a hub of connectivity, with Bluetooth support, steering-mounted audio and calling controls, and USB connectivity.

The All New Toyota Rumion takes connectivity and convenience a notch higher with the Toyota i-Connect system. It offers remote control over climate settings, locking/unlocking, hazard lights, headlights, and more. Compatible with smartwatches and Hey Siri voice assistant, the Toyota i-Connect system also offers safety features like auto collision notification, tow alert, find my car, and more.

All-New Toyota Rumion: Safety Features

Crafted on the robust Heartect Platform, the MPV provides a sturdy structure that ensures maximum protection for occupants. Features like dual front and front seat side airbags, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist, Engine immobilizer, ESP, Hill Hold assist, and ISO Fix Child seat anchorages elevate the safety quotient. With front seat belts equipped with pretensioners and force limiters, seat belt reminders for all seats, and a high-speed alert system, the All New Toyota Rumion guarantees peace of mind for the entire family.

This formidable vehicle comes with a standard warranty of 3 years/1,00,000 km, which can be extended to 5 years/2,20,000 km, proving Toyota’s commitment to delivering value and reliability.