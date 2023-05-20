All-New Toyota Tacoma Pickup-Truck Revealed, Previews Next-Gen Fortuner & Innova Tech

The Japanese car manufacturer Toyota finally revealed the full spec details and images of its upcoming all-new Tacoma pickup truck. It has been reported that the complete off-road vehicle will be launched in the North American market first then in other parts of the world. To note, the Tacoma is North America’s version of the worldwide popular Hilux pickup truck, which is also available in India.

As per the details shared by the company, the updated Tacoma has been created on Toyota’s TNGA-F platform, which makes it more tough and powerful. If rumors are to be believed, the brand will use the same platform in India for future cars.

New Toyota Tacoma Styling, Design and Models

The new Tacoma features a swept-back, squarish headlights and a narrow LED DRL, an elevated front bumper with fake lateral air vents, and a big grille with a giant Toyota emblem in the centre.

The Tacoma will hit the US market in multiple models that include SR, SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, and TRD Pro. The TRD Pro will be the top-end variant and will have higher suspensions, which will provide a great provide great off-roading capabilities to the machine.

New Toyota Tacoma Powertrain

The all-new Tacoma will come in four engine options. The base model will have 2.4-litre petrol unit, mated with an 8-speed automatic gearbox that will generate a max power of 231bhp. Slightly above the base variant, it will feature the same 2.4-litre engine. But, with 6-speed manual transmission will generate a max power of 274bhp.

Amid this, an optional automatic gearbox also will be offered with 2.4-liter engine, which will produce a power 282bhp. While the top model will come with a 2.4-liter petrol hybrid engine, and a 1.9-kilowatt battery that churns out a power of 330bhp and 48 bhp respectively.