All-New TVS Electric Scooter Launch Today, Could be Named Xonic: Report

TVS has unveiled fresh insights about their upcoming electric scooter, slated for its world premiere on August 23, i.e. later today in Dubai. The recent teaser, released by TVS across social media platforms, offers a sneak peek into the anticipated features of the upcoming electric scooter.

In the teaser, the spotlight falls on the speedometer of the upcoming TVS e-scooter, which effortlessly breaches the 100 kmph speed. Just as the teaser nears its conclusion, the speedometer hits 105 kmph before stabilising.

Additionally, another piece of information gleaned from the teaser is the range estimation. With the battery at 60 percent state of charge (SOC), the dashboard indicates a range of 63 km. Projecting this to a full 100 per cent, we’re looking at an estimated range of 105km. This falls within the realm of the iQube’s range, although the performance is expected to be notably livelier.

At the lower section of the electric scooter’s dashboard, the term Xonic is prominently displayed, potentially indicating the name of this upcoming Electric Vehicle. Alternatively, Xonic could also signify the moniker for the fastest riding mode available with this new offering.

Take a look at the teaser here:

A few days ago, the company released a teaser, placing the spotlight on the display boasting a TFT screen. Within this teaser, glimpses of the screen in question were showcased through a series of images.

An additional teaser suggests the inclusion of music control buttons, implying potential Bluetooth connectivity with smartphones. This deduction finds validation in the second teaser, where TVS presents an image of a smartwatch equipped with buttons designated for the scooter. These buttons offer insights into the connected functionalities of the two-wheeler, encompassing tasks such as securing/unlocking the under-seat storage, handlebar locking/unlocking, and even activating an alarm remotely. This alarm system could deter theft or aid in locating the scooter if its parking spot is forgotten.

For a comprehensive understanding of the features and pricing, customers have to wait till the official launch. This impending launch has piqued the interest of eager customers awaiting the introduction of this technologically advanced scooter, based on the Creon concept. This strategic expansion is set to augment TVS’ electric scooter offerings, allowing them to better compete with counterparts such as Ola in the expanding electric scooter market. With a broader array of choices, TVS aims to tackle the challenges posed by emerging brands, ensuring a promising future in the electric scooter arena.