All-New TVS X Electric Scooter Launched, Price Starts at Rs 2.50 Lakh

Reported By: Samreen Pall
Last Updated: August 23, 2023, 22:39 IST
Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE)
TVS X Electric Scooter Launched. (Photo: Mayank Gupta/News18)
TVS X is set to capture the hearts of riders who seek not only a mode of transportation but a statement of style and responsibility.
TVS Motor Company has finally launched it much-anticipated electric scooter X in Dubai today.
With a starting price of Rs 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and deliveries scheduled to commence in November, the TVS X is set to revolutionize the electric scooter market.
