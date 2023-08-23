CHANGE LANGUAGE
All-New TVS X Electric Scooter Launched, Price Starts at Rs 2.50 Lakh
1-MIN READ

All-New TVS X Electric Scooter Launched, Price Starts at Rs 2.50 Lakh

Reported By: Samreen Pall

News18.com

Last Updated: August 23, 2023, 22:39 IST

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE)

TVS X Electric Scooter Launched. (Photo: Mayank Gupta/News18)

TVS X Electric Scooter Launched. (Photo: Mayank Gupta/News18)

TVS X is set to capture the hearts of riders who seek not only a mode of transportation but a statement of style and responsibility.

TVS Motor Company has finally launched it much-anticipated electric scooter X in Dubai today.

With a starting price of Rs 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and deliveries scheduled to commence in November, the TVS X is set to revolutionize the electric scooter market.

first published:August 23, 2023, 22:38 IST
last updated:August 23, 2023, 22:39 IST