Alliance Air's Flight Operations Disrupted As Nearly 100 Pilots Report Sick

Alliance Air, a subsidiary of Air India, has been hit hard by a major setback as nearly 100 of its pilots have reported sick, leading to the disruption of its flight operations. The situation has come as a major blow to the airline, which is already grappling with financial constraints.

Alliance Air is known for operating flights to remote areas where other airlines do not fly. However, the airline has been struggling to stay afloat in the face of mounting losses, and the latest wave of sickness among its pilots has further compounded its problems. The pilots have reported sick due to unpaid salaries and allowances, which have been delayed for months. Despite repeated attempts, the airline’s management has reportedly failed to address the pilots’ grievances, leading to this situation.

In response to the disruption, the airline has stated that it is doing everything possible to get the affected pilots back on their feet and resume operations as soon as possible. However, it remains unclear when normal services will resume.

Meanwhile, passengers have been left stranded and frustrated as their flights have been cancelled or delayed. This situation is particularly difficult for those travelling to remote areas, where Alliance Air is often the only option. The disruption of flight operations has caused inconvenience to passengers as they will have to reschedule their travel plans. It is also a major setback for the airline, which is already struggling to survive in a highly competitive market. However, the airline has apologized to its passengers for the inconvenience caused and has assured them that it is working hard to minimize the impact of the disruption.

This incident highlights the urgent need for the government to take measures to support the aviation sector, which has been hit hard by the pandemic. The government must provide financial assistance to cash-strapped airlines to help them tide over this difficult period.

In conclusion, the disruption of Alliance Air’s flight operations due to the mass sick leave by its pilots underscores the severe financial difficulties faced by the airline. It is a wake-up call for the government to provide much-needed support to the aviation sector.

