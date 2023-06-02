Ampere Electric Scooters Witness Price Hike, Impact on Demand Expected to be Minimal

In a turn of events, Ampere Electric Scooters has announced a significant increase in the prices of their popular models. As the electric vehicle industry faces changes in government policies and subsidies, Ampere has had to adjust its pricing to align with the revised FAME II subsidy scheme.

The price hike ranges from Rs 20,900 to Rs 39,100, impacting three of their prominent electric scooter models. Starting with the affordable Zeal EX, customers will now have to pay an extra Rs 20,900, with the new price set at Rs 95,900. This model boasts a 60V, 2.3 kWh lithium battery, powering a 1.8 KW electric motor. With a range of 80-100 km and a top speed of 50-55 kmph, the Zeal EX offers a comfortable and efficient riding experience.

Model Existing Price Price w.e.f 1st June 2023 Increase Magnus EX Rs 83,900 Rs 1,04,900 Rs 21000 Zeal EX Rs 75,000 Rs 95,900 Rs 20,900 Primus Rs 1,09,900 Rs 1,49,000 Rs 39,100

Moving on to the Magnus EX, Ampere has increased its price by Rs 21,000, making it available at a starting price of Rs 1,04,900. Sharing the same electric motor as the Zeal EX, the Magnus EX is equipped with a 60V, 38.25 Ah advanced lithium battery. It offers a similar range of 80-100 km on a full charge, with a top speed of approximately 50 kmph. Notably, the scooter features convenient amenities such as reverse mode, side stand sensor, and a combined braking system.

However, the flagship model, Primus, has received the most substantial price hike of Rs 39,100, bringing its new price to a staggering Rs 1.49 lakh. This places it in the range of some premium electric scooters available in the market. With a top speed of 77 kmph and an impressive 0 to 40 kmph acceleration in under 5 seconds, the Primus stands as Ampere’s fastest electric scooter. Its ARAI-certified range is 107 km, powered by a 48V, 3 kWh lithium ferro phosphate battery pack and a mid-mounted 3400/4000W motor. Charging the Primus takes approximately 5 hours. Offering multiple riding modes such as Eco, City, PWR, and Reverse, this model aims to cater to various preferences and requirements.

The price adjustments for Ampere electric scooters are primarily a result of the revision in the FAME II subsidy. The Ministry of Heavy Industries recently issued a notification reducing the subsidy on electric two-wheelers from Rs 15,000 per kWh to Rs 10,000 per kWh. Additionally, the maximum subsidy available has been capped at 15 percent of the ex-factory pricing, compared to the previous 40 percent.

While this price increase may initially create a short-term impact, it is unlikely to have a significant influence on the demand for Ampere electric scooters. Considering that other electric scooter manufacturers are also expected to increase prices due to similar policy revisions, the overall market dynamics are expected to remain relatively stable. Ampere remains optimistic that the demand for their products will not be greatly affected in the medium to long-term, despite the adjustment in pricing.