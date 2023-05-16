Anushka Sharma Ditches Range Rover To Enjoy Bajaj Pulsar 220 Ride in Mumbai | WATCH

A video is doing rounds on all the social media platforms, where Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma was seen ditching her usual luxury car ride, and chose to sit on two-wheeler Bajaj Pulsar 220’s rear seat.

It has been reported that the actress took the decision after her high-performance Land Rover Range Rover got stuck on the road in Mumbai after a tree fell, and blocked the whole path. In order to reach her destination, she convinced her bodyguard to help her in reaching her desired location on his bike.

Also Read: Tata Sumo Modified into a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon in Bhopal, Video Viral | WATCH

The video shared by the paparazzi on Instagram showed Anushka Sharma, who never leaves any chance to educate people about ‘Swach Bharat’, sitting in the Pulsar 220’s rear seat without any helmet. While her expensive car was seen parked at the corner due to the blocked road.

Take a look at viral video of Anushka Sharma enjoying Bajaj Pulsar 220 ride.

Ever since the video was shared on the internet, it gained a lot of popularity in no time. While some fans appreciated Anushka Sharma’s down-to-earth nature, some slammed her for not wearing safety gear while ridding on the bike.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Amitabh Bachchan enjoying Royal Enfield Himalayan ride in Mumbai

top videos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Meanwhile, this is not the first time such videos went viral on the internet. Earlier, an incident grabbed the headlines, where the veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan was seen riding on Royal Enfield Himalayan. He shared a photo on his official Instagram handle while enjoying the ride. He also captioned the post, thanking a stranger who saved his life from Mumbai traffic.