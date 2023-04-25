Applying Brakes On A Bike Can Be Tricky; How To Do It Right

There is a common saying that states that a person’s animal instincts come alive when behind the steering wheel of a car or a bike handle. While it may seem like a cool way of flexing your driving skills, it is also a sure-shot way of landing yourself in the hospital, or even worse. Lack of proper knowledge by bike riders also leads to accidents. The question that often comes to mind is, “What should be pressed first — the brake or the clutch?" The answer to this question depends on the braking situation, such as the location of the brake application, the reason for braking, the speed of the bike, and the gear in which the bike is running. To clarify the matter, let us consider four different situations and determine which component should be applied first.

The first scenario involves situations where you may need to come to a complete stop, such as in traffic or when an obstacle appears suddenly, and you need to stop immediately. In such cases, it’s crucial to press the clutch first and then the brake. This technique will help you bring the bike to a halt smoothly without stalling the engine. If you suddenly apply the brake without engaging the clutch, the bike will stop abruptly and can cause it to become unstable, throwing you off.

The second situation occurs when you are riding at a moderate speed and need to slow down without necessarily stopping the bike. In this case, it’s advisable to use only the brake to decrease your speed. After slowing down, you can downshift to a lower gear by using the clutch.

The third scenario is when you are riding at a speed of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour, and you only need to reduce your speed by 10 to 15 kilometres per hour. In this case, there is no need to use the clutch. You can simply apply the brakes lightly to slow down your bike and then use the throttle to bring it back up to your desired speed. This technique is useful when you need to slow down for a short period before accelerating again.

Fourth situation

The fourth scenario is an emergency where you need to stop your bike abruptly, whether you’re riding on a highway, in a traffic area, or at a high or low speed. In such situations, you can use both the clutch and the brake simultaneously to bring your bike to a quick stop. It’s crucial to prioritize your safety and not worry about fuel efficiency or mileage in such cases. It’s essential to be alert and have quick reflexes to respond to emergencies while riding a bike.

