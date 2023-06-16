Ashok Leyland Inks Partnership with Aidrivers for Autonomous Electric Terminal Trucks

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Thursday said it has inked a pact with Aidrivers to produce autonomous electric terminal trucks.

The tie-up with the global specialist in AI-enabled autonomous solutions across industrial mobility is aimed at addressing the net zero emission needs of the port industry, Ashok Leyland said.

The two companies will combine their specialised knowledge and experience to meet the demands of sustainable autonomous transportation in the port industry, it said.

The inaugural fleet of vehicles, which will be produced at Ashok Leyland’s various manufacturing facilities, is expected to be ready for real terminal operations early next year, the company said.

“We are collaborating with Aidrivers and look forward to working together to create and develop the country’s first autonomous electric terminal truck. We believe this will drive the industry forward in the coming years," N Saravanan, President and Chief Technology Officer at Ashok Leyland, said. Ashok Leyland continues to innovate and leverage new technology, he said, adding, “Our goal is to be a responsible and sustainable CV manufacturer."

Further, he said, “Our solutions are aligned with our country’s mission to be a leader in sustainable and environment-friendly mobility technologies." Aidrivers is excited to work with Ashok Leyland, and jointly produce an autonomous electric terminal truck, bespoke designed for autonomous operations in a demanding and harsh port environment," Rafiq Swash, Founder and CEO of Aidrivers, said.

“This ground-breaking AV/EV will set an important standard with milestones for both net zero and autonomous automation and a platform on which we will expand the presence of ‘Aidrivers’ AI-enabled autonomous ecosystem for port operations," he added.