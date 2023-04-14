CHANGE LANGUAGE
Astin Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Volante Revealed, Only Limited to 199 Units Worldwide

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: April 14, 2023, 14:22 IST

2023 Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Volante (Photo: Aston Martin)

2023 Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Volante (Photo: Aston Martin)

The feature-loaded luxury car features a twin-turbo 5.2-litre V-12 engine that generates a maximum power of 748 bhp and 900 NM of peak torque.

The Gaydon-based luxury brand Aston Martin finally shared official images of the drop-dead gorgeous Volante, the convertible version of the DBS 770 Ultimate, which the company showcased back in January. According to the reports, the carmaker will only introduce the limited 199 units that go on sale worldwide.

Commenting about the same, Aston Martin’s official said that the four-wheeler will reach Australia first. Later, it will start arriving in other parts of the world. As far as the delivery of the cars is concerned, it is expected to start somewhere around the third quarter of 2023.

2023 Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Volante (Photo: Aston Martin)

It accelerates 0-100kmph in just 3.6 seconds. The four-wheeler also has a top speed of top of 340kmph. The company also claimed that the DBS 770 Ultimate Volante is the most powerful production sports car in history.

2023 Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Volante (Photo: Aston Martin)

As per the car manufacturer, all coupes and convertibles are equipped with custom 21-inch wheels with a complex multi-spoke design that was inspired by the Victor one-off and the Valkyrie alloy wheels. The wheels, which appear to be very difficult to clean, are available in satin silver or satin black. The cars are outfitted by Aston Martin with Pirelli P Zero tyres measuring 265/35 R21 up front and 305/30 R21 in back.

