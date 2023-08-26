CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :VistaraKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Aston Martin DB12 India Launch on Sep 29, Details Here
1-MIN READ

Aston Martin DB12 India Launch on Sep 29, Details Here

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: August 26, 2023, 12:21 IST

New Delhi, India

Aston Martin DB12 (Photo: Aston Martin)

Aston Martin DB12 (Photo: Aston Martin)

The company claims that the four-wheeler can do a 0-100kmph sprint in just 3.6sec, and has a top speed of 325kmph.

After making us all wait for so long, finally, the Aston Martin’s feature-loaded DB12 is all set to reach Indian shores on September 29, 2023. It has been reported that the company will break the cover from the performance-oriented vehicle at the British High Commission in New Delhi.

The company expected to introduce the high-performance vehicle at the starting price of Rs 4.80 crore, ex-showroom, India. Those who could afford, can pre-book the vehicle from the company’s authorized showroom. The same also can be done online by visiting Aston Martin’s official website. Amid this, the deliveries are expected to kickstart later this year.

Aston Martin DB12 Volante (Photo: Aston Martin)

Aston Martin DB12 Features

If you are not aware, the all-new DB12 is the successor to the DB11, where customers will get an updated design, bigger grille, entirely appealing looks, and new swept-back headlamps setups, featuring updated signature LED DRL that will add unmatched charm to the car. In order to make it more spacious, the brand has widened DB12’s front and rear tracks by 6mm and 22mm respectively.

Apart from using the high-quality material inside the cabin including good quality plastic, and upholstery among others, Aston Martin is all set to use a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system in its upcoming DB12, which will support all car connect technology.

Aston Martin DB12 (Photo: Aston Martin)

Aston Martin DB12 Engine

The all-new Aston Martin DB12 will hit the roads with updated chassis and mechanicals. It will feature a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo, V8 engine, which has been sourced from Mercedes-AMG. The unit generates a max power of 670 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque. The high-performance car has been designed in such a way that it sends the power to the rear wheels through an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Aston Martin DB12 Speed

The company claims that the four-wheeler can do a 0-100kmph sprint in just 3.6sec, and has a top speed of 325kmph.

About the Author
Shahrukh Shah
Shahrukh Shah, Sub-Editor at News18, loves to write about everything that moves on wheels. With years of experience and the required skill sets, he is...Read More
Tags:
  1. Aston Martin
first published:August 26, 2023, 12:21 IST
last updated:August 26, 2023, 12:21 IST