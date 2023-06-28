Aston Martin to Introduce Ultra-Luxury High Performance Electric Cars, Partners with Lucid

British ultra-luxury brand Aston Martin is all set to become one of the top global players in the Electric Vehicle (EV) market, following a deal with Lucid Group. The two companies signed an agreement under which Lucid Group will now supply electric motors, batteries and other technology to fuel its strategy of high-performance vehicle electrification to the British car maker. The agreement was announced to the London Stock Exchange a couple of days back.

Aston Martin will grant Lucid a 3.7 percent stake, or around 28,352,273 common shares, as well as periodic cash payments. The total estimated value of the shares and cash payments will be around $232 million.

As Aston Martin integrates Lucid’s electric powertrain innovations, including its twin motor drive unit, battery technology, and onboard charging equipment known as the Wunderbox, Lucid will provide technical support.

Lucid, Lawrence Stroll, Executive Chairman, Aston Martin said,” “The supply agreement with Lucid is a game changer for the future EV-led growth of Aston Martin. Based on our strategy and requirements, we selected Lucid, gaining access to the industry’s highest performance and most innovative technologies for our future BEV products. We will not only leverage the significant investments Lucid has made to develop its world-class technologies but will also further enhance and differentiate the drive experience through the work Roberto Fedeli and his teams are already developing, aligned with our ultra-luxury, high-performance strategy.”

According to Aston Martin, Mercedes-Benz AG will keep providing access to a range of top technologies, including electric and electronic architectures for powertrains for current and future generations of Aston Martin vehicles, including internal combustion engine, hybrid, and electric vehicles.

All of Aston Martin’s next-gen electric vehicles, including hypercars, sports cars, GTs, and SUVs, the first of which is scheduled to go on sale in 2025, would be built on a brand-new, proprietary platform. Aston Martin’s first plug-in hybrid, the mid-engine supercar Valhalla, will be introduced in 2024. With the long-term objective of having its core range fully electric by 2030, all new Aston Martin model lines will offer electric powertrain options by 2026.