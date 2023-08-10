Aston Martin's 110th Anniversary Celebrated with a Grand Brunch Drive in Bengaluru

Aston Martin New Delhi, the official torchbearers of Aston Martin’s legacy in India, organized a mesmerizing Brunch Drive event in Bengaluru to celebrate the prestigious marque’s 110 years of automotive excellence.

Automobile enthusiasts gathered for the event, which was held at Bengaluru’s Prestige Trade Tower, to indulge in a memorable event that vividly portrayed Aston Martin’s elegant history and timeless appeal.

As the procession gracefully weaved through the city’s tapestry, spectators couldn’t help but marvel at the awe-inspiring sight. Aston Martin’s legacy came to life, painting a vivid picture of elegance, innovation, and timeless allure. The roar of engines and the gleam of polished metal converged to create a symphony of automotive excellence.

The event concluded at the luxurious JW Marriott Golfshire in Bengaluru. All guests enjoyed a magnificent brunch that reflected the rich heritage of Aston Martin.

Furthermore, the parade itself comprised a dazzling array of Aston Martin’s most iconic models. The legendary Vantage AMR V12, the suave RapideS, the adrenaline-pumping DB11 AMR, and the versatile DBX all graced the procession. Notably, the parade featured the exceptional Aston Martin Vantage V12 AMR, an engineering masterpiece limited to a mere 100 units worldwide. This gem symbolized the zenith of automotive achievement, a testament to the brand’s enduring pursuit of excellence.

Aston Martin’s 110th anniversary celebration was more than just an event; it was a homage to innovation, elegance, and luxury that have been the brand’s hallmark for an astounding century. The Brunch Drive epitomized this enduring legacy, capturing the very essence of Aston Martin’s remarkable journey and leaving an indelible mark on Bengaluru’s automotive landscape.