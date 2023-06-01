Ather 450S Electric Scooter Launched in India: Check Price, Features, Range and More

The leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy has introduced an entry-level electric scooter 450S at the starting price of Rs 129,999 (ex-showroom). It is expected to come with a 3 kWh battery, which is likely to provide a decent range of 115 km on a single top-up. It will feature a top speed of 90 kmph, and is likely to give tough competition to Ola Electric’s upcoming S1 Air scooter.

Interested customers can now pre-book the Ather 450S from the company’s authorized store across India. Customers also can book the scooter online by visiting Ather Energy’s official website.

Here’s What Ather Energy’s CEO Said About 450S

Ather Energy Co-Founder and CEO Tarun Mehta stated that the company wanted to make the 450 platforms available to a larger group of customers across the country. He said 450S will be the brand’s new entry-level model for people eager to break into the electric market but still want the assurance and quality that Ather scooters provide.

top videos

In addition, he said the 450S will set new standards in the segment and will provide industry-first tech features, a great ]performance scooter in scooter. The company is lifting the bar in terms of riding enjoyment and safety while committed to delivering high-performance vehicles, Mehta added.

Meanwhile, in response to the FAME II subsidy change, which comes into force today, Ather has raised the cost of its scooters effective Thursday. The FAME II subsidy, one of the key drivers of EV adoption in India, has been reduced to Rs 10,000 per kWh, with a maximum ceiling of 15% of the ex-factory price.