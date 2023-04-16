Ather 450X Gets New Entry-Level Variant at Rs 98,183 in India; 450 Plus Phased Out

Ather Energy has introduced a new entry-level variant of its 450X electric scooter in the Indian market. The company has priced this scooter quite aggressively at Rs 98,183 (ex-showroom, Delhi). By launching a new base variant of the 450X, Ather seems to be targeting customers who want a no-frills electric scooter.

This variant of the 450X will come without any bells and whistles. But Ather hasn’t made any major compromises with the fundamental character of the 450X. Customers will still get a solid electric scooter that offers good performance, reliability and great value for money. Customers can opt for 450X’s top-loaded variant that comes with the Pro Pack and costs an additional Rs 30,000.

The company has managed to price this new lower-spec 450X under Rs 1 lakh by omitting some key features such as park assist, ride modes, hill-hold assist, Bluetooth connectivity, GPS navigation and live tracking. Furthermore, this variant does not support OTA updates and its 7-inch touchscreen offers a more basic greyscale interface instead of the multi-colour display on the top variant.

At the same time, the entry-level Ather 450X comes with the same 3.7 kWh battery pack that is seen on the fully loaded variant. This battery pack offers a decent range of 146 km and takes 15 hr 20 mins to recharge to its full capacity. It’s 6.2 kW motor helps the 450X to reach a top speed of 90 kmph. The fact that the entry-level 450X cannot be charged at Ather’s fast charging network might disappoint some electric scooter enthusiasts. Ather is offering a 3 years/30,000km warranty for the battery with the base 450X. It is worth mentioning that the Pro Pack equipped scooter has a 5 years/60,000km warranty.

Ather’s entry-level 450X will take on Ola’s S1 Air and S1 Pro. Ola S1 Air starts at Rs. 84,999 and goes up to Rs. 1.09 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). Reportedly, Ather’s flagship 450X boasts of better range and performance than Ola’s S1 Air. This will make Ather’s 450X an attractive proposition for many buyers.

