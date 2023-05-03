Audi Q3, Q3 Sportback Enter Local Production at Aurangabad's SAVWIPL Factory

The luxury car brand Audi now started manufacturing its high-performance car Audi Q3 and Audi Q3 Sportback locally. As per the official details shared by the company, the brand will produce these cars at Aurangabad’s SAVWIPL plant.

Amid this, the VW Group confirms that the company is committed provide top-notch service for Indian customers. It also informed that it will continue to expand its product line in order to fulfill the constantly changing demands of the customers on luxury cars.

Audi India announced a good first quarter of the calendar year 2023, where the company claimed of selling 4,187 units and reported 27% over-year growth. The Indian division of the German luxury automobile manufacturer also revealed that the company sold a total of 1,950 units between January and March 2023, representing a 126% year-over-year increase (Q1 CY2022: 862 units) However, Audi Q1’s sales remained the highest since 2018.

Meanwhile, Audi India launched the second generation of Q3 in India back in August last year. While the Q3 Sportback coupe SUV was introduced in February this year. T The car comes at the starting price of Rs 44.9 lakh and Rs 51.5 lakh (both prices Ex-showroom) respectively.

As far as the powertrain is concerned, the cars come with a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that churns out a max power of 187 bhp of power and 320Nm of peak torque.

