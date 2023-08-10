Audi Q8 e-Tron & Q8 Sportback e-Tron India Bookings Open, Launch On August 18

Audi is all set to launch one of its feature-loaded electric SUVs Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron on August 18 in India. Ahead of the official, the company now started accepting official bookings for e-SUVs.

Interested customers can pre-book the vehicles by paying the token amount of Rs 5 lakh. The booking either can be done by visiting the company’s authorized showroom or online through Audi’s official website.

Here’s What Head of Audi India Says About e-SUVs

Commenting about the same, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said that the company is just a few days away from the launch of the Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron, the newest electric vehicles. He said these cars were launched globally only a few months ago and Audi India is excited to bring these e-SUVs in the country within the same global cycle.

Audi Q8 e-Tron & Q8 Sportback e-Tron Design

The upcoming Q8 e-tron has replaced the ongoing e-Tron from the company’s EV segment. Now, the all-new e-SUV will come with a hexagonal grille with a glossy blackish surrounding around it. The e-SUV also features a stylish LED headlights setup, updated front fascia with some noticeable changes from the rear, and the latest Audi’s 2D logo. While the sports model flaunts coupe-like styling.

Audi Q8 e-Tron & Q8 Sportback e-Tron Features

As per the details shared by Audi, the EV comes with all the advance yet unique features, making the car even more luxurious in the segment. It has a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports all the car connect technology, a separate screen for the HVAC, which makes sure the cabin provides a proper dual climate zone inside the cabin.

Apart from this, the vehicle also has been equipped with high quality 16-speaker audio system, ventilated front seats massage memory system, a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, and whatnot.

Audi Q8 e-Tron & Q8 Sportback e-Tron Power and Range

Under the hood, the Q8 e-tron is powered by a 114 kWh battery pack, and 4 electric motors on each axle, which generates a max combined power of 402 BHP and 664 Nm of peak torque. The company claimed that the Q8 e-tron can run almost 582 km on a single charge. While the Sportback model provides a claimed range of almost 600 km on a full top-up.