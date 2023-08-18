Audi Q8 e-tron, Q8 Sportback e-tron Launched in India; Price Starts at Rs 1.14 Crore

Audi India has launched the all-electric Q8 e-tron SUV at a starting price of Rs 1.14 crore (ex-showroom) in the country. The Q8 Sportback e-tron gets an introductory price of Rs 1.18 crore (ex-showroom). Audi Q8 and Q8 Sportback were globally launched a few months back.

Available in a total of four trims namely Audi Q8 50 e-tron, Audi Q8 55 e-tron, Audi Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron, the EV models are equipped with multiple premium features in the form of Audi Drive Select with Adaptive air suspension and e-quattro all-wheel drive.

Audi Q8 e-tron, Q8 Sportback e-tron Price in India