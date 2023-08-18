CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Audi Q8 e-tron, Q8 Sportback e-tron Launched in India; Price Starts at Rs 1.14 Crore

Reported By: Mayank Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: August 18, 2023, 14:05 IST

Mumbai, India

Audi Q8 e-tron & Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron (Photo: Audi)

Audi launches Q8 e-tron in India: The Q8 and Q8 Sportback were globally launched a few months back

Audi India has launched the all-electric Q8 e-tron SUV at a starting price of Rs 1.14 crore (ex-showroom) in the country. The Q8 Sportback e-tron gets an introductory price of Rs 1.18 crore (ex-showroom). Audi Q8 and Q8 Sportback were globally launched a few months back.

Available in a total of four trims namely Audi Q8 50 e-tron, Audi Q8 55 e-tron, Audi Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron, the EV models are equipped with multiple premium features in the form of Audi Drive Select with Adaptive air suspension and e-quattro all-wheel drive.

Audi Q8 e-tron, Q8 Sportback e-tron Price in India

Audi Q8 e-tron VariantEx-showroom price
Audi Q8 50 e-tronINR 11,370,000
Audi Q8 55 e-tronINR 12,610,000
Audi Q8 Sportback 50 e-tronINR 11,820,000
Audi Q8 Sportback 55 e-tronINR 13,060,000
