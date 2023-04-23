Auto Shanghai 2023: Lamborghini Revuelto Hybrid Sports Car Makes Asia Debut

Lamborghini recently displayed its first V12 High Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV) Revuelto supercar at the ongoing Auto Shanghai 2023 in China.

The Revuelto is Lamborghini’s first-ever plug-in hybrid and was launched last month. The fact that Lamborghini Revuelto made its Asia Pacific debut in China isn’t really surprising. China is the brand’s second-largest market globally, so it makes sense for Lamborghini to display its flagship offering in the country.

Lamborghini also showcased the Urus Performante and Huracan Tecnica alongside the Revuelto which has received an overwhelming reception from the auto enthusiasts at the event. The company already has a waiting list and two years worth of orders for the hybrid supercar.

Lamborghini Revuelto displayed at Auto Shanghai looked truly dazzling in a gorgeous shade of orange. The contrasting black wheels and a host of carbon fiber accents, including on the wing mirrors, front fascia, side skirts, side air intakes, and the rear diffuser accentuate its sporty character.

The Revuelto is being touted as the spiritual successor of the iconic Aventador. It continues with the glorious legacy of Lamborghini’s sharp and edgy design language. The hybrid sports car is powered by a naturally aspirated V12 engine which is mated to a plug-in hybrid system comprising three electric motors and a 3.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Reports suggest that the Revuelto’s V12 engine is the lightest and most powerful 12-cylinder unit made by the carmaker. At 218kg, Revuelto’s V12 engine weighs 17kg less than Aventador’s powertrain. The electrified machine from Sant’Agata Bolognese will boast of power figures of 989 bhp.

The Revuelto will come with modern ADAS features like adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane departure warning. The interiors are quite sophisticated and are punctuated by an 8.4-inch vertical touchscreen and a futuristic 12.3-inch digital instrument panel display. Reportedly, it is estimated to cost over Rs 10 crore on road in India.

The launch of Revuelto, a V12 plug-in hybrid supercar, marks the beginning of a new phase for Lamborghini as the company is set to roll out a couple more hybrids which include Urus PHEV and electrified Huracan.

