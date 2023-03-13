Aventose Energy Teases 4 Electric Scooters and Motorcycles, Launch Soon

Aventose Energy has been working on a portfolio of 4 electric two wheeler models which will be launched during 2023-24. Due to its ‘universal platform with modular design approach’ from day one, the company is well positioned to launch products in short duration and with lesser development efforts.

First product to be launched will be mass market scooters S110 and S110-ER followed by premium scooter S125. In motorcycle segment, M125 and M150 will be launched for mass and premium segments respectively.

Maiden products S110 and S110-ER being completely made in India, will meet the localization policy as well as latest AIS 156 phase 2 battery standards. S110 variants are rugged and durable yet 20% more efficient due to the ingenious mechanical and electrical design. Higher vehicle efficiency will give more range hence longer battery life. To further solve the range anxiety concerns, S110 can be charged anywhere safely with its portable batteries, can be swapped at swapping stations or charged at fixed public chargers using portable chargers. Robust design along with its versatility for Indian users will make S110 variants high adoption scooters in tier 1, 2 as well as tier 3 cities.

About Aventose Energy AVENTOSE stands for a venture to Save Earth. Their vision is to exponentially increase the adoption of electric vehicles and reduce carbon emission drastically by 2030. They have indigenously developed rugged electric two wheelers for Indian use conditions. Aventose electric two wheelers due to their USPs will be able to have very high adoption rate. Products are designed keeping Europe, APAC and Africa market in mind.

