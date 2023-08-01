CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bajaj Auto Witnesses 10 Percent Dip in July 2033 Sales

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: August 01, 2023, 15:02 IST

New Delhi, India

Bajaj Auto (Photo: IANS)

Exports of Bajaj Auto declined by 18 percent year-on-year from 1,71,714 units in July 2022 to 1,40,484 last month.

Bajaj Auto on Tuesday said its total sales declined by 10 percent to 3,19,747 units in July. The company had sold 3,54,670 units in July 2022.

In the domestic market, the company’s sales dropped by 2 percent to 1,79,263 units from 1,82,956 units in July 2022, Bajaj Auto said in a statement. Exports declined by 18 percent year-on-year to 1,40,484 last month, from 1,71,714 units in July 2022, it added.

