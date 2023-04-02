Bajaj registers three trademarks for upcoming two-wheelers, detail inside

One of the leading two-wheeler brands Bajaj is all set to launch three new vehicles in India soon. Ahead of the global unveil, details like the leakage of the vehicle’s name trademark document started circulating on all the social media platforms, under which it claimed that the firm has filed trademarks under the names Bajaj Aura, Bajaj Racer, and Bajaj Hammer.

However, it is still difficult to understand what name will feature which type of vehicle in the future. Talking about the Bajaj Aura first, it seems like the name belongs to the electric vehicle category, under which customers can expect a premium electric scooter. If launched, it will likely be based on the EV platform that the company putting efforts to co-develop with Husqvarna and KTM.

When it comes to the name Bajaj Racer, it seems like the firm is working on sports motorcycles or scooters, which might hit the roads anytime soon in upcoming years. But, here’s a big question. Bajaj already has a performance-oriented sub-brand named Pulsar for sports bikes, forcing people to think if the company is about to launch new sports series under the Racer badge. As far as the third name Bajaj Hammer is concerned, the wild guess pointing out that the company might end up launching something rugged and tough commuter bike same to the Bajaj CT series.

