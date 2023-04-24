Bajaj-Triumph Registers Trademark for Upcoming Bike, Likely to Be Called Street Tracker

The Indian multinational motorcycle manufacturing company Bajaj Auto in partnership with Triumph is all set to launch its first motorcycle for the Indian market. Reports say that Triumph has already filed trademarks for three names - Street Tracker, Adventure and Hurricane, which means there is a high chance that the upcoming single-cylinder bike might use one of these names.

Bajaj Auto’s MD Rajiv Bajaj in an interview also reacted about the same and said that the scrambler will make its global debut on June 27 in London. He also revealed that the two-wheeler likely to go on sale somewhere around the second quarter of this financial year. Apart from this, Bajaj also informed during the interview that the company has bigger plans for the future as there is more than one bike under development that might go on sale in the second quarter.

Also Read: Triumph Motorcycles Transfers its India Sales and Marketing Operations to Bajaj Auto

Ahead of its global unveil, the bike has been spotted many times during the testing phase, revealing some of the key features and design. As per the spy images, the motorcycle resembles Triumph’s Bonneville. However, it is too early to say if it will hit the road with the same platform or not.

Talking about the design and exterior, the bike is likely to feature a relaxed riding position, twin upturned exhaust pipes, upside-down forks, and semi-digital instrumentation that will allow the riders to monitor important information such as fuel capacity, RPM, gear postioning, time and whatnot.

The motorcycle is expected to come with 300-400cc, a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, and is likely to generate decent power. When it comes to the price, reports claim that it will be more affordable as compared to Triumph’s other models.

Read all the Latest Auto News here